Richard Dean Winkle
Richwood - Richard Dean Winkle, 88, of Richwood, died Thursday morning July 2, 2020 in Marion.
He was born October 6, 1931 in Delaware to the late Clifford and Glenna Marie (Green) Winkle, Dick was also preceded in death by his wife Lois (Richardson) Winkle, they were married June 27, 1950 and she died April 19, 2005, also predeceased by son: Rick Winkle, son-in-law: Tim Wilkinson and siblings: Clifford and Paul Winkle and Margaret Davis
Richard worked for the Erie Railroad for 20 years until it closed. He was then employed at the Richwood Arms Apartment for Seniors as a maintenance man until his retirement. Richard loved yard sales and would spend Saturdays going from yard sale to yard sale to buy items that he could refurbish. He would spend many hours in the garage tinkering. He would then have a big yard sale at the end of summer (with A LOT of help from his wife) to sale the items he had refurbished. He was a devoted father and husband and enjoyed being the friends he made over the years.
Surviving are his daughters: Joan Wilkinson of Marion and Dena (Dr. Santo) Hook Pino of Valley, Alabama
Daughter-in-law: Sandy Winkle
grandchildren: Angela Reiff, Ryan Pelfrey, John Hook, Lori Davis, Mark Winkle and Jason Winkle
Private Services will be held Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance 8737 Colesville Rd. Suite 400 Silver Springs, Maryland 20910
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com