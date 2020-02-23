Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Richard Duane Jones

Richard Duane Jones Obituary
Richard Duane Jones

Marion - Richard Duane Jones age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at DeWolfe Place.

He was born May 4, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Francis Jay and June Shirley (Danley) Jones.

Richard retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 40 years of service as a press operator.

He is survived by his two daughters, Angela (Brad) Smith of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL., Amy Jones of Grove City, OH., three grandchildren, Kelsey Smith, Abbey Smith and Alexandrea Fitzwater, two brothers, Timothy Jones of Cable, OH., Dennis Jones of Norwalk, OH., two sisters, Marla Vance of Marion, OH., Brenda Enterline of Marion, OH., and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 12pm to 1PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1PM at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Lain officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
