Richard E. Byrd
Mt. Gilead - Richard E. Byrd, 82, of Mt. Gilead, died peacefully Tuesday April 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 20, 1938 in Bristol, West Virginia to the late Lanis W. and Mary E. (Culp) Byrd. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Jimmy, Donald, Bill, Lanis Jr., Janet, Irene, Kathleen and Pauline.
He served our country as a veteran of the United States Air Force. Richard was retired from the Marion Correctional Institute as a Unit Manager.
He enjoyed his involvement with Community Theatre, both in Marion and Mansfield. His favorite role was Norman Thayer in On Golden Pond. He was a member of the D A V and had received the "Man of the Decade Award" for Community Service from the MCI branch of the Red Cross. While in Mt. Gilead, he served on the Library Board in different positions. Richard was an OSU Buckeye fan, supporting his alma mater where he received his bachelor's degree.
He also enjoyed bird watching and reading.
But the true center in his life was his family, he dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children: Robyn (Mike) Carey of Everett, WA, Thomas (Carena) Byrd of Richmond Hill, GA, David (Cindy) Byrd of Bothell, WA and Mark Byrd of Akron.
Grandchildren: Jessica, Ayla, Zachary (Molly), Dalston, Anthony (Thaies) and Sommer
Great grandchildren: Audrey and Raya
Siblings: Jack (Karen) Byrd of Johnstown and Pat (Joe) Wolfe of Caledonia
Due to the current health situation, there will be a Memorial Service at the Prospect Cemetery at a later date.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Red Cross 1849 Summerset Dr, Marion, OH 43302
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020