|
|
Richard E. Cummings
Bucyrus - Richard E. Cummings, age 87 of Bucyrus, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heartland of Marion. He was born on September 10, 1931 to the late Harvey Cummings and Pearl F. (Emmons) Oates in Mount Victory, Ohio.
Richard worked as a machinist for the Fairfield Engineering Company for 27 years. He was very much a good Christian man, a hard worker, a stand up guy, and a family man who loved his children dearly. He lived to fish, and he also enjoyed tinkering and taking things apart just to see how they worked. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who called him a friend.
He is survived by his sons David S. (Jane) Cummings and Gary L. Cummings; his daughter Linda L. Bricely; his sisters Betty (Harrison) Tevis, Carol Disbrow, Colleen Collins, and Pat Parker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 12, 2019