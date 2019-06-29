Services
Richard E. Gunder


1934 - 2019
Richard E. Gunder Obituary
Richard E. Gunder

Huron - Dick Gunder, 84, of Huron, passed away June 27, 2019 in Sandusky Ohio.

He was born September 5, 1934 in Marion, OH. He is the son of Gene and Grace (Morrison) Gunder. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Susie Gelm.

He attended St. Mary High School in Marion, graduating in 1952. He received a full scholarship to play basketball at the University of Alabama, graduating in 1956. He was a veteran serving 6 years in the Army Reserves. His working career lasted over 40 years in management in the trucking industry. He retired in 1999.

Dick is survived by a brother, John of Delphos, Ohio; cousins, Steve (Elayne) Gunder of Dublin, OH, Tom (Cindy) Patterson of Inverness, Florida; nephews, Chris (Cara), Kurt (Sherri), Phil (Clarisa) Gunder, John (Jana) and Jeff (Amy) Gelm; and niece Gina Furnas.

At Dick's request, cremation will take place immediately and there will be no visitation.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Foster Funeral Home and Crematory in Huron.
Published in the Marion Star on June 29, 2019
