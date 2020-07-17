Richard Eugene Van GordenMarion - Richard Eugene Van Gorden, 83, of Marion, was called home to Heaven by the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 16, 2020.Born in Marion on February 10, 1937, to the late Clayton D. and Daisy M. (Richardson) Van Gorden, Richard grew up in Marion, served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960, and married Faye White in August 24, 1963. After attending Florida Bible College from 1964 to 1967, Richard moved back to Marion with his family and began his 40-year vocation as pastor in Marion, Marysville, and Delaware, OH. Known as a compassionate, gracious, and Godly man with a joyful, mischievous smile, Richard devoted his life to the service of the Lord and sharing the Gospel of salvation in Jesus Christ. He also worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad until 1975. He loved a good fishing story and enjoyed many hobbies and being with his family (especially his grandchildren). After Faye went to be with the Lord, Richard married his wife, Carol (White) Van Gorden on September 1, 1989.Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye (White) Van Gorden; his sister, Phyllis Doup; and his brother, John Van Gorden.Memories of Richard will be fondly treasured by family and friends, including his wife, Carol (White) Van Gorden of Marion, OH; his sons Richard E. Van Gorden II of Findlay, OH, Philip E. (Jalayne) Van Gorden of Delaware, OH, Timothy D. (Janet) Van Gorden of Marion, OH, and Matthew H. (Stephanie) Van Gorden of Wakeman, OH; his sisters Mary L. Sherman, Gloria K. Meddings, and Deborah Jolliff; and his brother James Van Gorden, all of Marion, OH; as well as his eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Marion Cemetery, with military honors and Richard's son Rev. Matthew Van Gorden officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Richard's memory to Village Missions, P.O. Box 197; Dallas, OR 97338-0197.