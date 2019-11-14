|
Richard Farst
Marion - Richard Lee Farst, age 78 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On October 28, 1941, he was born to the late Joseph Ernest and Mary Elizabeth (Sanders) Farst, and on November 22, 1962, he married his wife Sharon (Mahaffey) Farst.
Richard worked at Agri-AFC in Alabama for 20 years, first as a manager and later as a consultant, and for 30 years before that, he was the owner/operator of Blank's Agricultural Service. He was a graduate of the Ohio State University and an avid Buckeyes fan. He was a past president of the National Fertilizer Solutions Association and the Fluid Fertilizer Foundation, and he served on the board of directors for the Ohio Quarter Pony Association and the Agricultural Retailers Association. He also served on the school board for Pleasant Schools, and he was a Pleasant High School graduate. He spent time as a 4-H advisor, and he also enjoyed raising and showing horses. He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Farst; his son Doug (Candace) Farst; his daughter Debi (Jim) Goodin; his brother Jim Farst; his mother-in-law Frances Mahaffey; his brother-in-law Rick (Karen) Mahaffey; his grandchildren Jacqueline Nolting, Rob (Tracey) Farst, Nicholas Goodin, Elizabeth (Andy) Strine, Holly (John) Siebenaler, Taylor Goodin, and Maria Farst; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm with a small service immediately following at 5 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the American Kidney Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019