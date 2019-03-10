|
Richard Harlan Needham
Marion - Richard Harlan Needham, age 66, of Caledonia, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:40 PM at his home. Harlan, as he was known by many, was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 31, 1952 to the late Richard E. and Mary E. (Waters) Needham.
He was a 1970 graduate of Ridgewood High School. Harlan went on to graduate from Otterbein College in 1974 where he was a member of the marching band and Sigma Delta Phi, and later obtained two Master's Degrees from The Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University.
Harlan met the former Sandra K. Miltenberger while attending Otterbein College and they were married on July 20, 1974 in Xenia, Ohio. Surviving along with Sandra are a daughter; Tracy Marie Detwiler of Caledonia, OH. and two grandchildren; Brody R. & Jaxon R. Detwiler.
He was an avid OSU, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns fan. Harlan was a true family man. His wife, daughter, & grandsons were his life and his faith. He had numerous friends who were more like family than friends. Harlan had a kind loving heart and loved people, never wanting to upset anyone. He loved to play golf and go to sporting events, especially with Tracy, or watching the OSU football games at his beloved "Ohio State Parties" in his home with family and friends.
Among his many accomplishments, Harlan was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where he served as President of the Congregation, Grand Master of Masonic Lodge #70, Marion Commandery #36 Knights Templar, Aladdin Shriners, Grand Council Royal & Select Masons of Ohio, General Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Ridgedale Lions Club, Lyons Club International, The Ohio State University Alumni Association, was a member of Marion Community Band, and was past Elgin Educational Association President.
Harlan loved being a teacher and educator. He retired after 25 years as an educator and Principal working in the Marion City, Elgin West, and Ridgemont School Systems. Being an Educator was his true calling. While teaching he coached boy's football, basketball, & tennis. He also coached his daughter's basketball & softball teams from elementary grades to her travel teams.
Visiting hours will be held in the Emanuel Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 PM. Pastor Mark Schuring will conduct the funeral service in the church on Wednesday, the 13th, at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Caledonia Cemetery. Contributions in Harlan's name may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church Family Life Ministries or to an established college fund for grandsons Brody & Jaxon c/o the Needham Family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Marion Star on Mar. 10, 2019