Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard (Rick) Joseph Judy



Estero, FL - Richard (Rick) Joseph Judy, 65, formerly of Upper Sandusky, OH, passed away Saturday, August 15 after a battle with cancer.



Rick's passion was to feed the homeless. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations for "Friday Night in the Park" may be sent by mail to Chris Miller, 20680 Port Drive, Estero, Florida 33928.



A "celebration of life" memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store