Richard L. Stillions
Richard L. Stillions

Marion - Richard Lee Stillions, age 58 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 9, 1962 in Shelby, Ohio.

Rick graduated from Elgin High School, and he managed Ron's Dew Drop Thru for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved his dog, Ginger, who misses him already. He had a passion for helping people, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents Ronald L. and Eileen Stillions, Sr.; his mother Sharon Lamb; his siblings Patty (Mark) Weller, Tracy (Deb) Rife, Denise (Mike) Newman, William (Lila) Stillions, and Jodi Allum; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald Stillions, Jr., and Jamie Lamb and his sister Deborah Smith.

The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to be put toward funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
