1/
Richard Lower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lower

Marion - Richard Eugene Lower, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 4, 1933 in Marion to the late Benjamin H. and Vera (Schwaderer) Lower.

Richard was a member of the Moose Lodge in Kenton, Ohio.

He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Jack) Tilton of Dayton; his grandchildren Rebecca Sharrock and Thomas Tilton; his great-grandchildren Amoura, Dakota, and Keagan; and his niece Judy Obenour, who helped him out with day-to-day life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Iris (Obenour) Lower; his brothers LeRoy and Clinton "Bud" Lower; and his grandchildren Paul Sharrock III and Richard Benjamin Lower.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 pm at Marion Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved