Richard Lower
Marion - Richard Eugene Lower, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 4, 1933 in Marion to the late Benjamin H. and Vera (Schwaderer) Lower.
Richard was a member of the Moose Lodge in Kenton, Ohio.
He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Jack) Tilton of Dayton; his grandchildren Rebecca Sharrock and Thomas Tilton; his great-grandchildren Amoura, Dakota, and Keagan; and his niece Judy Obenour, who helped him out with day-to-day life.
He was preceded in death by his wife Iris (Obenour) Lower; his brothers LeRoy and Clinton "Bud" Lower; and his grandchildren Paul Sharrock III and Richard Benjamin Lower.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 pm at Marion Cemetery.
