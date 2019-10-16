|
Richard M. "Dick" Evans
LaRue - Richard M. "Dick" Evans, 68, of LaRue, died peacefully late Thursday evening October 10, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Lima.
Dick was born June 14, 1951, in Kenton to the late Mike and Maxine (Andrews) Evans. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Mary Jane and Rebecca (Evans) Fuhrer.
He was a 1969 graduate of Elgin High School before attending two years of continuing education at The Ohio State University of Marion. On November 7, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart Donna. At various times in his life he was involved with the LaRue Lions Club, the LaRue Kiwanis Club, the Essex Knights of Pythias, and the LaRue Baseball and Softball for Youth. He was a proud member of the local agricultural community, both as a farmer and working with his parents at Evans Farm Equipment where they sold and serviced Allis-Chalmers implements until its closing in the early 1980s.
He also spent time working at Landmark of New Bloomington before his path led him to join Honda of Marysville. His work with the NH Circle of Honda was recognized when he was selected to attend the 1997 Rose Bowl where he watched his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes defeat Arizona State. Dick retired from Honda of Marysville as a Coordinator in 2009 after 24 years of service.
He was a master mechanic who could diagnose and repair most things mechanical. His many other skills include carpentry, cutting fire wood, and electrical work. He was known as a story-teller who never let facts stand in the way of a good tale. As a lifelong mentor he took pride in the young people he coached in softball, golfing, and tractor mechanics. He especially enjoyed being "the boss." In the early 1970s he played men's slow pitch softball in Kenton, participated in NTPA tractor pulls, and was a one-time record holder at the local Marion County International Raceway with his stock 1965 Ford Mustang. He loved to barbecue and find other ways to spend time with friends and family. He believed in instilling a bit of rural Ohio life in his suburban Michigan grandsons by spoiling them with toy tractors, farm implements, and Ohio State apparel.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. As a proud, lifelong resident of LaRue he was a loyal friend who was generous with his time and with the people in his life. Despite a long medical battle, including a kidney transplant in 2006, he was a fighter to the end and surprised doctors at every step with his resolve.
The family would like to thank his doctors for their wonderful care through the years, especially his family physician Dr. Justin Krueger, The Ohio State University Medical Center, Da Vita Dialysis of Marysville, and Kindred Hospital.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Hamm), his children Tiffany (Jeff) and Drew, his grandsons Jackson and Henry, and his sister Diane. He is also survived by his nephews Mike and Chris (Kay) Fuhrer and their extended families.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 27th at Pine Acres Event Center, 8746 LaRue-Prospect Road, LaRue, from 12 PM to 4 PM for friends and family. A short ceremony will be held at 12:00 PM with attendees encouraged to remain after to share your favorite stories and memories of Dick's life.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Elgin High School's FFA program, 1150 Keener Road, Marion, OH 43302 or Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212 (www.lifelineofohio.org).
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019