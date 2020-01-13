|
|
Richard Nave Field
LaRue - Richard Nave Field, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Primrose Community in Marion where he had been residing.
He was born March 8, 1928 in Coral Gables, Florida to the late Benjamin Prince and Louise (Nave) Field, he was also preceded in death his first wife of 52 years, Norma Jean (Albert), they were married July 29, 1951 and she died May 21, 2003, he was also preceded in death by his second wife Irma Lou Griggs-Field.
Dick was a 1946 graduate of the LaRue High School. He was a lifelong farmer in the LaRue area, learning from his Uncles Chester and Harold, both who helped raise him.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during WW II and Korea.
Dick was a 50 year plus member of the LaRue United Methodist Church. He was a former longtime Montgomery Township Trustee and Phillipi-Clement American Legion Post #101 member.
Dick was the type of person that didn't know a stranger, he loved people. He also enjoyed all the time spent at local establishments drinking coffee, talking about farming or just listening to and telling stories.
He is survived by his seven children: Douglas Nave (Sara) Field, David Benjamin (Joan) Field, Joel Adrian (Cherrie) Field, Jon Bricker (Wendy) Field, Gregory Albert (Elizabeth) Field, Jennifer (Murray) Kasmenn and Rebecca (Eric) Schilder 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren
Stepchildren: N. Michael (Deborah) Griggs and Dana Susan (David) Read and their extended families
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 12 noon at the LaRue United Methodist Church, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, Military Honors will be conducted by the Marion Area United Veterans Council. Friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 10 am at the church in LaRue.
Following the services in LaRue, there will be a time of fellowship at the Warehouse Restaurant, 320 West Center St. Marion, Ohio 43302
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family
Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue United Methodist Church 166 N. High Street, P. O. Box 327 LaRue, OH 43332 and or The 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020