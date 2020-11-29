Richard Rudd
LaRue - Richard Rudd, 68, of LaRue, died peacefully Saturday evening November 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 9, 1952 in Marion to the late Marvin and Minnie (Crace) Rudd, he was also preceded in death by a brother: Charles Rudd, nephews: Charles Rudd Jr., Matthew Rudd, Charles "Chuckie" Rudd, great grandson Oliver Neal
Richard was veteran of the United States Air Force, serving our country in the Military Police as a Sergeant from 1971-1975. He worked at Marion Steel for nearly 20 years. He was a very hardworking man who always thought of others first, whatever someone needed, he was there to lend a hand or one of his tools. He was always working on something.
He was known to plant a very big garden so everyone, including neighbors, had plenty to eat.
But his family was the most important thing in his life, he was always concerned that they had what they needed. Richard loved his entire family and they loved him, this included his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his siblings.
When he was able, he loved to go fishing and camping.
Surviving is his wife, Rose M. (Clark) Rudd, they were married November 19, 1972 in New Bloomington.
Their children: Richard Rudd II, LaRue, Robert Adam Rudd (Natalie), Marion, Rachel Marie Rudd (Jeffery McCleese), LaRue
grandchildren: Autumn Bricker, Savannah Rudd, Brooke Rudd, Brittany Smith, Morgan Rudd, Katilyn Rudd, Jacob Neal, Rylan Rudd, Kadence Rudd, Dalton Rudd, McKenise Rudd, Zachary Rudd, Candance Rudd
great grandchildren: Zara Rudd, Harmany Vitte, Bryston Oiler, Kyle Smith, Oakley Smith, Adalyn Haudenshield, Aleah Rudd, Hope Rudd, Harper Rudd
siblings: Jack (Sue) Rudd, Marion, Brenda Lucas, Marion, Connie (Mike) Hall, Marion, Shirley (James) Smith, Marion, Sandy (Dale) McKee, Marion, James (Kathy) Rudd, Marion, Ray (Dina) Rudd, Marion
Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor David Carlyle will officiate. There will be Military Honors conducted by the Marion Area United Veterans Council.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
at 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com