Richard S. Rinesmith, Sr.
Findlay, OH - Richard S. Rinesmith, Sr., 76, of Findlay, Ohio and winter resident of Hudson, Florida, passed away at his Findlay residence on March 10, 2020.
He was born on July 20, 1943 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Cora Rinesmith. He graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1961. Richard was one of the early employees of Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay and retired after 30 years in 1998. Over the next twenty years, he enjoyed driving semis and tractors for farmers in Wyandot County.
Richard married Ruby Clark in Morral, Ohio on June 7, 1963. They celebrated 56 years of marriage in 2019, and she survives him. He is also survived by their son, Richard, Jr. of Findlay; daughter, Sheri (Jeff) Coulter of Van Buren; grandchildren: Jayme Rinesmith, Kayla Coulter, Collin Coulter, and Courtney Rinesmith; and great-grandson, Dawson Snare.
Richard is survived by sisters: Debra (Darrell) Rose of Marion, Kathy (Dan) Yost of Marion, Rhonda (Terry) Smith of The Villages, FL, and Amy Stoneburner of Seminole, FL; sister-in-law, Vera (Tom) Lines, of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews. One brother, Steve, preceded him in death.
Richard developed a love for tractors and farms during his younger years when he lived with his grandparents while his father served his country in the army. In 1973, he built a four-cylinder garden tractor, "Big Blue", and pulled throughout Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio during the summer months. Due to his children's activities and wanting to promote their interests, he left the circuit in 1977, but continued to utilize "Big Blue" for working his garden, snow plowing, leveling ground, and of course, rides for the grandchildren. He continued to own "Big Blue" until it was sold in 2019.
In 1981, he returned to tractor pulling with a mini rod tractor, which his daughter Sheri named "Daddy's Toy". He competed throughout the tri-state area with his son, Richard, Jr., driving in the lightweight class, and he drove in the heavyweight class. His wife, Ruby, picked up the mechanic assistant duties when Richard Jr's college and military duties took priority.
In 1990, he added a two-wheel drive vehicle, which was a blend of a Corvette and Trans Am and named it "Classy Chassy". He then competed nationally with OSTPA, NTPA, Wolverine Pullers, Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pullers, and winter indoor pulls with Pro Shows and the National Farm and Machinery Show. In 1998, the body was retired and replaced with a stretched 1948 Anglia and named "Classy Chassy Too."
Richard was named NTPA Two Wheel Drive Rookie of the Year in 1991, NTPA Puller of the Year in 1996, and again in 2000. One of his favorite pulls was at the Biggest Little Pull in Northwest Ohio, held at the Hancock County Fair each year. His other favorite was the National Tractor Pullsin Bowling Green, Ohio.
Over the years, his pit crew became his children, and then his grandchildren, and they all have the truck and tractor pulling fever, which continues today. He continued to follow the sport, kept in touch with fellow competitors, and enjoyed watching the pulling events after he retired from competing.
Richard was a lifetime member of Elks BPOE 83 and attended Trinity
Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky.
At his request, there will be no visitation or service. Memorials may be made to the or Bridge Hospice of Findlay.
