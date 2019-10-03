|
|
Richard "Dick" Wolf, 93, of Marion, died peacefully early Tuesday morning October 1, 2019 at the DeWolfe House in Marion, where he had been residing for over three years.
Dick was born January 22, 1926 in Marion County to the late Leo and Evelyn (Moloney) Wolf, he was also preceded in death by his wife Willa Mae Franklin Wolf, son-in-law: Joe Pertuset, two brothers: Leonard and Joseph Wolf, step daughter: Sharon Kaye (Joseph H.) Sorrell-Norris
He was a 1944 graduate of the Prospect High School. He had served briefly in the Merchant Marines during WW II. Dick retired from Fairfield Engineering in Marion after over 40 years of service.
He was a quiet family man who enjoyed the simple things in life. In his younger days he liked to work on cars with his brother Joe. He was also known to be pretty handy around the house. In later years, he enjoyed all of the sporting events of his family and just watching TV.
Surviving are his children: Sue Pertuset of Prospect, Dave Wolf of Marion, Don (Terri) Wolf of LaRue and Dennis (Jean) Wolf of LaRue,
step children: Randy (Michelle) Franklin of Columbus, Helen (Greg) Willis of Bonaire, Georgia and Theresa (Steve) Casteel of Doylestown
Eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren
Sisters: Rita Buyer of LaRue and Catherine (Dale) Linstedt of Marion
Funeral services will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Roger Ruth will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Capitol City Hospice at 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 3, 2019