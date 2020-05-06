|
Rick G. Dilsaver
Louisville, TN - Rick G. Dilsaver, age 60, of Louisville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 25th, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with his family by his side from battling cancer.
Rick was born on October 11, 1959 in Kenton, Ohio to Raymond True and Betty Jean (Stoner). He graduated from Elgin High School in 1979.
Rick dedicated his last 11 years to the Performance Food Group where he enjoyed working and gained a number of friends.
Ricky enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns every Sunday and taking motorcycle rides in the mountains of Tennessee. Ricky will be remembered by his fun, optimistic personality and love of his family.
Ricky will be dearly missed by his life partner Shelly Smith of Louisville, Tennessee. His mother Betty Dilsaver of Marion. Brothers Lavern, Raymond Jr. (Debbie) and Roger (Marcia) of Marion. Nephews, Kevin of Michigan, Matthew (Lindsey) of Hilliard and Daniel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also, by his great nephew Warren Hayes of Hilliard.
A service celebrating Ricky's life will be held at a later date at Larue Cemetery, Larue, Ohio for immediate family.
Published in the Marion Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020