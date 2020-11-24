Rick Winfield
Marion - Rick Winfield, age 66, of Marion, died suddenly on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On August 26, 1954, Rick was born in Marion, Ohio, one of three children of the late Forest E. Winfield and Angeline "Ann" (Peddicord) Severns. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1972.
One fateful night while skating at the Highway Rollerina on SR 309, Rick asked a young lady, Shirley Orians, to skate with him and from there the rest was history. After dating for a year, they were married on September 8, 1973. Together they shared forty seven years of marriage, always by each other's side, and lovingly raising two sons: Brandy and Cory.
Following graduation, Rick started working out at the Whirlpool Corporation until he found his calling to become a police officer. He completed training at the Police Academy in 1975, and immediately started his service to the Marion Community as a Marion City Police officer. He patrolled the streets, trying to keep everyone safe for thirty six years. A few of those years, he served as a detective, which were his favorite years in the department. He was especially proud when his sons choose to follow in his footsteps, which led to his biggest heartache when his son, Brandy, died from a gunshot wound while in the line of duty on October 14, 2004.
After his retirement in 2011, Rick continued working odd jobs throughout town, including the Marion Family YMCA and at the information desk in the Marion City Courthouse. He also was a member of the Marion Moose Lodge #889 and the Steve Young Memorial FOP Lodge #24. While his son's were growing up, he loved coaching their baseball teams. He also enjoyed bowling, playing in many leagues for the Marion City Police over the years.
In the year following Brandy's passing, someone suggested they do a poker run in his memory. Needing to get a motorcycle to ride in the memorial run, he test drove a Harley Davidson, and was hooked. He helped organize and ride in the Brandy Winfield Memorial Run from 2005-2019, only taking a break this year because of Covid-19. They hope to keep it going for many more years to come. It brought him such joy to have his son's memory live on. He also didn't just ride his new Harley in the memorial run, he rode it all over Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana, and North Carolina. He and his Harley friends loved getting lost on the open road, and then eventually finding somewhere for Rick to eat hot dogs and ice cream. He also loved the Harley garage he had built at home.
An ornery jokester, Rick loved to socialize and tell jokes with all of his friends. He never met a stranger, and would run into someone he knew most everywhere he went. He loved to joke that he didn't remember where he met the person, and "maybe he arrested them."
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Shirley Winfield; son, Cory Winfield; two grandsons: Landon and Tyler Winfield; two siblings: Barry and Melody Winfield; step-mother, Brenda Campbell Winfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son, Brandy Winfield.
His family will greet friends from 3 - 7 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Fairpark Community Baptist Church, 940 Bermuda Dr, Marion, where everyone in attendance will be asked to wear a mask. For everyone's safety, services honoring his life will be observed privately by his family and close friends, with his nephew, Jeff Williams officiating. Burial will take place at a later date by his son, Brandy, in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandy Winfield Memorial Run, c/o Fahey Bank, 127 N. Main St., Marion, OH 43302.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to everyone who has continued to support the Brandy Winfield Memorial Poker Run, helping keep his memory alive. Also, to all of his Harley friends for being a wonderful 2nd family for Rick. Lastly, they want to thank Wollett family, both the late John Wollett and his sons: Matt and JJ, for always giving Rick a place to visit and for always checking in on him.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Rick's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.