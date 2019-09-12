|
Rita Jean Park, age 76, passed away on September 8, 2019 at Riverside Hospital Hospice. Rita was born on November 2, 1942 in Marion, Ohio to the late Charles Griffith and Vivian Griffith (Schmelzer). In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce A. Miller and brother, Michael Griffith. Rita is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Roger W. Park, M.D., sons, Dane E. Nelson (Fred), Jeffery E. Nelson (Sharon), granddaughters Dallasondra Nelson and Jess Nelson. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 12, 2019