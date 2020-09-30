Rita Lou Payne
Indianapolis - On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Rita Lou (Lyon) Payne, beloved wife and loving mother, passed away in her home in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the age of 88.
Rita was born on November 6, 1931 in Marion, Ohio to Basil and Ferne Lyon. She graduated from Harding High School in 1949 and was married to Stanley W. Payne on September 18, 1953.
Rita was a devoted mother and loving wife of 67 years. She was a word puzzle enthusiast, an avid reader, a tireless volunteer and staunch supporter of her church, a dedicated homemaker, an Army wife who supported Stanley during his many deployments, a loyal friend, a nurturer and comfort to her family in times of distress, and enjoyed traveling as opportunity was presented.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferne and Basil Lyon, her brother, John Lyon, and her in laws, Clyde and Mabel Payne.
Rita is survived by her husband, Stanley W. Payne, her children, Kim S. Payne (wife Becky), and Kathleen Payne Benites. She also has a granddaughter, Jessica (Payne) Smith (husband Wayde) and her great grandchildren, Beckham, Fionna, and Riggins Smith.
Her funeral will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Service in Marion Ohio. Visitation is at 10:00am with the service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers we ask friends and family to donate in her memory to Aldersgate Free Methodist Church 9035 E. 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. Online condolences may be given at www.efs-hughesallen.com