Robert "Bob" A. Williams
Marion - Robert "Bob" A. Williams, age 80 of Marion passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on February 13, 1939 in Marion to the late William and Esther (Bowen) Williams.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Green Camp High School. After High School, Bob would serve his Country Honorably in the United States Air Force. Bob would use his expertise gained in the military and work as an aircraft mechanic until his retirement.
Bob's greatest joy in life was teasing others. He served on the Fletcher city council and as a Scout leader for many years. Bob enjoyed biking and dog sitting all of his families' four legged friends. Most of all though, Bob's greatest passion in life were his grandchildren.
On April 3, 1963, Bob married his loving wife Veda (Vansickle) in Tulsa, OK., Veda survives in Marion.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Jerry (Dianne) Williams of Springboro; two grandsons; Brandon and Timothy Williams; and a sister, Betty Jean Fields of Marion.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, William Williams.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. A private family burial will take place in Glendale Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to express a condolence to the Williams family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 11, 2019