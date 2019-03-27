Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Brown


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Allen Brown Obituary
Robert Allen Brown

Marion - Robert Allen Brown, age 76 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On August 1, 1942, he was born to the late Stanley and M. Simone (Rioux) Brown in Waterville, Maine, and on November 10, 1984, he married his wife Marcella L. (Oliver) Brown in Caledonia.

Robert worked for 14 years as a computer technician for the City of Columbus, and he served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an amateur radio operator for 50 years, and he enjoyed mentoring fellow hams. He was also a camera expert and a GoldWing motorcycle enthusiast, having ridden his motorcycle through 38 states before falling ill.

He is survived by his wife Marcella L. Brown of Marion; his son Richard Allen (Marijane) Brown of Marion; his step-son Ashton (Pamela) Ogle of Shelby; his brother Gregory (Janell) Brown of Delaware; his sister Ada Marie (Vance) Dutton of Marion; his grandchildren Sara (Charlie Leeper) Brown, Kendall (Patty) Brown, Selah Ogle, and Clark Ogle; his great-grandchildren Ellie and Masyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home to honor his memory. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert A. Brown and his granddaughter Selah P. Ogle to Nationwide Children's Hospital, Attn: Family and Volunteer Services, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now