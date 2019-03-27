|
Robert Allen Brown
Marion - Robert Allen Brown, age 76 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On August 1, 1942, he was born to the late Stanley and M. Simone (Rioux) Brown in Waterville, Maine, and on November 10, 1984, he married his wife Marcella L. (Oliver) Brown in Caledonia.
Robert worked for 14 years as a computer technician for the City of Columbus, and he served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an amateur radio operator for 50 years, and he enjoyed mentoring fellow hams. He was also a camera expert and a GoldWing motorcycle enthusiast, having ridden his motorcycle through 38 states before falling ill.
He is survived by his wife Marcella L. Brown of Marion; his son Richard Allen (Marijane) Brown of Marion; his step-son Ashton (Pamela) Ogle of Shelby; his brother Gregory (Janell) Brown of Delaware; his sister Ada Marie (Vance) Dutton of Marion; his grandchildren Sara (Charlie Leeper) Brown, Kendall (Patty) Brown, Selah Ogle, and Clark Ogle; his great-grandchildren Ellie and Masyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home to honor his memory. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert A. Brown and his granddaughter Selah P. Ogle to Nationwide Children's Hospital, Attn: Family and Volunteer Services, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 27, 2019