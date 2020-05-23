|
Robert Cunningham
Marion - Marion - Robert Jay Cunningham, age 87, of Marion, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born May 16, 1933, in Marion, Ohio to the late Lewis and Marie Cunningham. Bob was the fourth child of nine siblings, Louie Jr., JoAnn, Jim, Bob, Loren, Marty, Marsha, Linda, and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his older sister JoAnn. On January 23, 1965, Bob married Doris (Finch) Cunningham that began a 55-year journey together. Bob was a proud, loving father of ten children. Bonnie, Connie, Ron, Julie, David, Angela, Rob, Diane, Deb and Barb. He has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob is also survived and cherished by his siblings and many nieces and nephews. Bob held many jobs over his lifetime. He retired from Marion Power Shovel in Marion when the factory closed its doors. He then continued his education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse for several years. When he retired from nursing, he drove a school bus for Marion City Schools. He had many friends, loved life and celebrated his love of God.
A Graveside Service will be held for family members to honor our precious Bob. He was our rock, our comforter, our father, and a loving husband.
Published in the Marion Star from May 23 to May 26, 2020