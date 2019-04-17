Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Rev. Robert D. "Bob" Baer


COLUMBIA, SC, FORMERLY OF MARION - On Monday, April 8, 2019, Reverend Robert Dale Baer of Columbia, SC, formerly of Marion, Ohio, passed away at the age of 93. He was born October 29, 1925 in Lima, Ohio to the late Linus and Margaret Eldeen (Mort) Baer. On December 4, 1948, he married Joanne Lee Corbin who recently preceded him in death. They lived to celebrate 70 years of marriage together.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 19, from 4 - 7pm at the Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 10:30am. Interment will be at Waldo Cemetery with military honors.

The Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the Baer family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
