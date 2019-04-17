|
Rev. Robert D. "Bob" Baer
COLUMBIA, SC, FORMERLY OF MARION - On Monday, April 8, 2019, Reverend Robert Dale Baer of Columbia, SC, formerly of Marion, Ohio, passed away at the age of 93. He was born October 29, 1925 in Lima, Ohio to the late Linus and Margaret Eldeen (Mort) Baer. On December 4, 1948, he married Joanne Lee Corbin who recently preceded him in death. They lived to celebrate 70 years of marriage together.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 19, from 4 - 7pm at the Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 10:30am. Interment will be at Waldo Cemetery with military honors.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 17, 2019