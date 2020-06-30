Robert Dwayne Smith
Marion - Robert Dwayne Smith, age 79, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home following an extended illness.
On April 26, 1941, Bob was born in Windber, Pennsylvania, the older of two sons of the late Dayton B. and Dorothy Faye (Horner) Smith. He was raised in Kent, Ohio, where he graduated from Kent Roosevelt High School.
Shortly following graduation, Bob enlisted to serve his beloved country in the US Marine Corps. He served four years of active duty and two years in the reserves. He was stationed in Quantico, VA, and Camp Hague in Okinawa, Japan, where he worked as a motor transport specialist.
Upon his honorable discharge, Bob moved to Marion, Ohio, where his parents had relocated to. Bob worked as a truck driver, spending the majority of his career with Overnight Transportation, which became UPS. He worked for them for thirty three years, until his retirement in 2004.
Bob was a member of the VFW Post 7201, American Legion Post 162, and the Marion Moose Lodge 889.
One of Bob's favorite pastimes was watching any and all types of racing. He loved watching everything from NASCAR to sprint cars on dirt tracks.
Dog lovers, Bob and Barbara have had many fur babies they've cherished and found companionship with. They also enjoyed camping together and spending many years at their campsite at Dogwood Valley and later at Autumn Lake.
The patriarch of the family, Bob deeply loved and watched over his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very watchful and opinionated man and although what he said didn't always sound loving, it was out of love and to provide guidance.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Barbara Smith; eight children: Tina (Ron) Frank, Jeffrey (Twila) Smith, Tammy (Dave Bucher) Conley, Dawn (Joe) York, Kandy Newsome, Laura "Ann" (Joey) Perkins, Robert D. (Angie) Smith II, and Shannon (Christopher) Alspach; twenty two grandchildren: Michelle, Katie, and J.J. Newsome, Sam and Adam Frank, Jackie, Virginia and Chris Barth, Corey and Troy Alspach, Chevy and Matt (Andrea) Kromer, Nicole Hardin, Shane and Chad Ardner, Taylor and Tiffany Pfoutz, Tarin (Kellin) Sturts, Courtney, Codie and Travis Smith, and Doug Smith Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Malcolm (Barbara) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sons: Douglas and Grant Smith; and a son-in-law, Jack Newsome Sr.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 am on Friday, with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveria officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery. A fellowship meal will be held at the American Legion Post 162, 531 Bellefontaine Ave, Marion, after his services are complete.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.