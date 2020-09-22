Robert E. "Bob" Ault
Marion - Robert E. "Bob" Ault, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Kingston Residence of Marion.
Bob was born in Marion, Ohio, on May 26, 1930, the oldest of four children of the late Virgil William and Orpha Belle (Price) Ault. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1948, subsequently serving US Army. Bob returned home to Marion, where he met his future bride, Marilyn "Joan" Ambrose. They were married December 31, 1954, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. They cherished their sixty-five years of marriage and raised three children together. Bob retired after forty years with the General Telephone Company in Marion.
In addition to a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob was an avid athlete, having completed over 130 marathons and countless other races and triathlons. Well-known throughout the area, he could often be seen running his regular route down Fairground Street or training at the Marion Family YMCA. His love of running was rivaled only by his love for ice cream.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Craig (Keely) Ault of Marion, Bruce Ault of Columbus, and Nancy (David) Buck of Caledonia; five grandchildren: Robert (Melissa) Ault, Brad Ault, Stephanie (Fred) Ingram, Jamie Buck, Sarah (Brock) Buck-Davis; five great-grandchildren: Caleb and Skyler Ault, Marilyn and Margaret Ingram, and Sutton Davis; three siblings: Joan Couts, Ronald Ault, and Damon (Mary Lou) Ault; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Ault.
His family will greet friends from 5 - 7 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10 am on Saturday, September 26. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 1849 Summerset Dr, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Bob's family. To read his full life story and share condolences with his family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.