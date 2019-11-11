|
Robert E. "Bob" Boltz
Marion - Robert (Bob) Eugene Boltz, age 84, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Bob was born on August 24,1935 in Lima, Ohio; and lived his early years in Wapakoneta, Ohio with his late parents Robert Martin and Krystal (Gattshall) Boltz. He later moved to Marion, and graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1953, where he played trumpet in the high school band.
Throughout his career, Bob worked at the Standard Oil Company of Ohio; Gunder Funeral Home and Whirlpool Corporation, where he worked for 46 years. In retirement, Bob delivered flowers for the Marion Flower Shop, visited sick and shut-ins, and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry. He was a life-long Ohio State Buckeye & Cleveland Browns fan; and an active member of Ohio Racing Pigeon clubs.
On June 2, 1955 Bob married Mary Nicolosi. They had ten children, all of whom survive. Robert Boltz of Westerville; Mary (Gary) Tanner of Richwood; Ralph (Maura) Boltz of Mansfield; Therese Boltz of Marion; Rose (Jim) Bean of Upper Arlington, John (Jodi) Boltz of Marion; Barbara (Pete) Chango of Seminole, FL; Jim (Kristie) Boltz of Blacklick; Judy (Stan) Boyd of Millersburg; and Richard (Cindy) Boltz of Papillion, NE.
He also is survived by 30 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Nina Williams and Rosannne (Dave) Fenstermaker; brother-in-law Ralph (Jan) Nicolosi; and cousins Amy Risner, Lisa Schneider and Gina Hager-Gilroy.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Ralph T. and Neysa Nicolosi and his brothers-in-law Sam Nicolosi and Ron Williams.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 14 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10:30 a.m. with Father Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery following Mass.
Memorial contributions may be to St. Mary's St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry or the Marion Area Humane Society.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Bob's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019