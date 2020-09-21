1/1
Robert E. Grate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Grate

Erie, PA - Robert E. Grate age 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Meigs Co., OH on January 22, 1932 a son of the late Lorin and Gladys Walker Grate.

Robert graduated from Harding High School in 1950 and God's Bible School.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Robert worked as a Computer Programmer for GTE Data Services for many years.

He was a member of the Linesville Pilgrim Holiness Church and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Grate; a son, Samuel Grate and two brothers, Leroy and Merle Grate.

Robert is survived by three sons, Michael Grate of St. Louis, MO, Nathanael Grate of Fairview, and Benjamin Grate of Lake City; a sister, Audrey Stump of Marion, OH; six grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, at West Ridge 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506 on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Isaac Clark and Rev. Trevor Mills co-officiating. A memorial service will be held at Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, OH at a later date. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits

Memorials may be made to the Linesville Pilgrim Holiness Church 307 E. Erie, Street, Linesville, PA 16424.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved