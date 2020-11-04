Robert E. Gucker
Robert E. Gucker, age 86, of 575 State Highway 53 N., McCutchenville, Ohio, died at 1:11AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Robert died as a result of injuries from a vehicle accident that occurred on September 29, 2020. Robert "Bob" was born in Crawford County, Ohio on August 27, 1934 to Milton and Geraldine (Finical) Gucker. He married Judy (Price) Gucker on July 5, 1969 and she survives.
Surviving are the following children: Daniel Gucker, Chicago, Illinois, James (Ann) Gucker, McCutchenville, Ohio, Deborah (Tom) Rossi, Franklin, Tennessee, Susan Tobias, Powell, Ohio, Garth (Sheila) Gucker, Seville, Ohio, Hans (Enessa) Gucker, Westerville, Ohio. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren: Grant and Elise Gucker, Chase Ferguson, Molly, Jack and Mitchell Rossi, Sophie and Matthew Tobias, Max, Brett, Brooke, and Clay Gucker. Other family members include brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Patty Cole of Republic, Ohio, and Ret. Colonel Danny and Jill Price of Ripley, Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, first-wife Nancy Schneider, sister Janet Tinnel, sons-in-law Joe Tobias and Bob Buckalew, father and mother-in-law, Verl and Helen Price, and sister-in-law, Sara Price.
Bob graduated from McCutchenville High School in 1952 and from Heidelberg University in 1956 where he played football and baseball. He served his country in the Army from 1957-1959 while stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Bob did post graduate work at both Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University.
After being honorably discharged from the service, Bob taught and coached at Frazeysburg High School, and then Marion Pleasant High School. At Pleasant, he taught biology and coached several championship football and basketball teams. He completed his career at Mohawk Local Schools as both an elementary Physical Education teacher and a high school basketball coach.
Bob was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville where he held various roles. He was a 50-year member of Enterprise Lodge #579 F&AM, Sycamore, member of the Mohawk Historical Society, Wyandot Historical Society, treasurer of the McCutchenville Community Center and volunteered at the Overland Inn in McCutchenville. He was inducted into three Hall of Fame's: Mohawk High School (2001), Ohio State Fair (2008), and the Wyandot County Sports (2012). Bob was also a past president of the Sandusky River Area Association and a 4-H advisor for the McCutchenville Wide Awake Club and a volunteer Pony League baseball coach.
Bob started raising Columbia sheep as an FFA project in high school. His involvement continued until 2012. He showed his sheep at many county, state, and national shows. He judged various lamb and wool contests at the Ohio State and Seneca County fairs. He served as a board member, including president and sale manager for the National Columbia Sheep organization. He received the Silver Bell Columbia sheep award in Douglas, Wyoming from the association.
For hobbies, Bob loved sitting on his porch, watching the different birds, caring for his garden and flowers, following Cleveland Indians baseball, reading, visiting with friends, going to his grandkid's school and sporting events, and playing euchre. He left behind many people who loved him. Bob could carry on a conversation with anyone young or old and loved to visit with former students.
A memorial service for Robert will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:30 AM at Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Elyse Cramer. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Seneca County, Ohio. The Seneca county Veteran's Council will conduct a military graveside service.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-8PM at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio. A masonic service will follow the Monday evening service. Additional visitation hours will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, prior to the memorial service.
Please remember that face masks are required and social distancing standards are to be practiced Monday and Tuesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to McCutchenville Park Association or Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com
.