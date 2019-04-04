Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 E. Center St.
Marion, OH
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 E. Center St.
Marion, OH
Robert E. "Huffy" Huffman


Robert E. "Huffy" Huffman Obituary
Robert E. "Huffy" Huffman

Marion - Robert E. "Huffy" Huffman, age 87, of Marion, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Marion General Hospital.

On June 10, 1931, Robert was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, one of five children of the late Leon and Estelle (Gunsaulus) Huffman. He was raised and graduated from high school in Marion, Ohio.

Following high school, Robert served his country in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, during the Korean War.

Upon his honorable discharge, Robert returned to Marion, where he married his loving wife, Judy (Harruff) Huffman, on June 12, 1964. They were married at the Epworth United Methodist Church, where they both were members. Together they shared fifty four years of marriage.

For many years, Huffy proudly carried on his wife's family's business, owning and operating Harruff Tire, on North Main Street in Marion.

Huffy will be missed by his wife, Judy Huffman; a sister, Joyce Ramono of Canal Winchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother: James; two sisters: Betty and Joan; and by his in-laws: Katherine and Dallas Harruff.

Visiting hours will be from 9-10 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held there at 10 AM, with Rev. Dan Kiger officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Huffy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 4, 2019
