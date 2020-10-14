Robert E. "Bob" Simon
Morral - Robert E. "Bob" Simon age 73 of Morral, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born November 21, 1946 in Dunlap, Iowa to the late Clair A. and Mary I. (Lynch) Simon.
On May 1, 1969 he married Geraldine (Williams) Simon.
Bob was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during Vietnam. He was employed at Trafzer Excavating and Lithko Construction for many years and was baptized at Marion First Freewill Baptist Church. In his spare time, he loved to read a good book and tinker on cars.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jeri Simon of Morral, his three sons, Rob (Tara) Simon of Marion, Chris (Beth) Simon of Marion, Steve (April) Simon of Morral, seven grandchildren, Brad Landon Simon, Brandon Bays, Jessica Lynn Simon, Allison Paige Simon, Nathaniel Ray Simon, Audrey Grace Simon, Nicolas Christian Simon, five great grandchildren, Dawson Landon Simon, Zander Simon, Peyton AnnMarie Simon, Laina Fay Simon and Henry Bays, his two sisters, Gwen Paulison of Omaha, NB., Mary (Kevin) Kresel of Omaha, NB., and his two brothers, Martin (Caroline) Simon of Norfolk, NB., Joseph (Connie) Simon of Hilton Head, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother in law, Kenneth Paulison.
Visitation for Bob will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12 - 3 PM and 5 - 8 PM at Marion First Freewill Baptist Church, 1449 Crissinger Rd. Marion, Ohio. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Marion First Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Copley officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery where military honors will be performed by Marion County United Veterans Council. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marion First Freewill Baptist Church, 1449 Crissinger Rd. Marion, Ohio.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com