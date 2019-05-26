|
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes - Denzer Chapel,
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes - Denzer Chapel,
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes - Denzer Chapel,
Robert E. Smith
Marion - Robert E. Smith, age 93, left his earthly home early on Friday morning, May 24, 2019. He made a peaceful transition to join his savior in his heavenly home.
He was born May 12, 1926 to the late Gladys Smith (Curry) and Benjamin Smith. Bob married Alice Wilson on May 29, 1949 in Kentucky.
Bob was a 1944 graduate of Harding High School and helped organize many of their class reunions.
Bob was a long time member of Berean Baptist Church. He was very community oriented and belonged to many service clubs and organizations. He was a charter member of the Ridgedale Lions Club that was started on February 18, 1964, Gyro Club, Elks, Moose, Masonic Temple, 20-30 Club, AmVets, American Legion post 584, former president of the Central Ohio Grocers Association, proud supporter of the Marion County Fair and the Marion Palace Theater. He was also an avid golfer and spent countless hours on the course with his friends. He even accumulated 3 hole in ones over his lifetime.
Bob is a WWII Navy Veteran, and he served his country proudly aboard the USS Douglas H. Fox DD-779.
After graduating from the High School, Bob took employment with the Houghton Sulky Company, Producers Livestock, Tecumseh, and finally was owner and operator of Smith's Cardinal Market for over 50 Years. He dedicated most of his life to running this neighborhood market. He served generations of families in the Marion area. He knew many of his regular customers by name and knew all the details about their families. The grocery store was his passion working alongside his family and serving his community.
Bob is survived by his two daughters Linda (Tim) Beck and Phyllis (Victor) Mahaffey, both of Marion. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren Nancy Greer, Jason Mahaffey, Jenny (Chris) Rogers and Pam Caudill. Cherished great-grandchildren Aubrey (Cory) Mahaffey, Dolan Greer, Konner and Branyan Caudill, Jade Slone, Clay and Casey Rogers, Halle Mahaffey and Taylor Lassiter, and two great-great-grandsons Sawyer and Colson Mahaffey. One adored sister Gloria (Albert) Wilson. Also surviving is a special companion Beulah Owens. They enjoyed many activities together after meeting at the Marion Senior Center. Also surviving are many treasured nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by brother Harold Smith, his parents and his wife of 63 years, Alice Smith.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4PM-7PM at Snyder Funeral Homes - Denzer Chapel, 360 E Center Street, Marion; Friends may also visit from 10-11AM Wednesday at the funeral home with services beginning at 11AM. Funeral services will be officiated by Bob's son-in-law Tim Beck and Pastor Chris Peria.
If so desired, donations may be made to the Ridgedale Lyons Club or the Berean Baptist Church.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Smith family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 26, 2019
