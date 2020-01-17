Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wetherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bob" Wetherington

Robert E. "Bob" Wetherington Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Wetherington

Marion - Robert E. "Bob" Wetherington, age 76, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro, Ohio.

He was born July 27, 1943 in La Mesa, CA, son of the late Eddie Robert Wetherington and Joanna Coons Wetherington.

Bob was a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #70 F&AM, the Gideons and had worked at Marion Power Shovel before working as a private engineering consultant.

Surviving are son, Dr. Anthony (Shannon) Wetherington of Winchester, Foster Son, Tim (Susan) Hedges, granddaughter, Rebecca Wetherington, grandson, Nathan Wetherington, two Step-Daughters, Bethany Colley and Tracey Ogle.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Eugenia Faye Wetherington and his second wife, Brenda Wetherinigton.

A Celebration of life service will be held at the Hillsboro Northside Church of Christ, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm with Minister Guillermo Alvarez officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, Ohio at a later date.

Friends will be received at the Northside Church of Christ, 25 Greenfield Pike, Hillsboro, OH 45133, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro or Community Care Hospice. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
