|
|
Robert Eugene Drollinger
Marion - Robert Eugene Drollinger, age 89 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.
Robert was born on August 25, 1930 to the late Ed and Fern Gail (Clark) Drollinger in Marion County, Ohio.
Friends and family may come to honor Robert's life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. For the health and safety of the staff and the families we serve, we can only have 25 people at a time in the funeral home during the visitation and funeral times. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery. The full obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020