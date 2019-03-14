Robert "Bob" Eugene Moore, Sr.



MARION - Robert "Bob" Eugene Moore, Sr., age 77 of Marion, passed away at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Bob was born on February 1, 1942 in Marion, to Ross David Moore and Garnet (Heller) Moore. From the age of 5, Bob was raised by his mother and his step-father Ray Rinbolt.



Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1962. After his time in the service Bob went to work for Whirlpool where he retired after nearly 40 years of service to the company.



On August 16, 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Robinson.



Bob was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on cars and small engines. He could fix just about anything. He took pride in his yard and enjoying a bonfire was a perfect way to end the day. He grew to love golf, playing and watching. Boating, fishing and camping were also favorite pastimes. But above all, Bob was a family man and loved to be with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his beloved dog, Buddy.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Moore; children: Robert Moore, Jr. and Tina Moore; grandchildren: Makayla Meachem, Shawna (Randy) Marshall, Abbigail Staats and Amanda Lane; great grandchildren: A'mirrah Moore, Christopher Salyers, Cordelia Spencer and Kellan Spencer; siblings: Allen (Penny) Rinbolt and Oscar (Cathy Cox) Moore and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bob is preceded in death by his father, mother, and step-father; his daughter Laura Lynn Moore and siblings: Vicki Rinbolt, Bonita Reece and David Moore.



Visitation will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; A Celebration of Bob's life will immediately follow at 12Noon followed by military honors.



If so desired, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice.



