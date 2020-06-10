Robert Frederick Guirlinger
Chesapeake, VA - Robert Frederick Guirlinger, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully with family at his side on the afternoon of April 28, 2020.
Born in 1933 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Austin and Marion (Bourke) Guirlinger. A graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School and Meinzinger Art School Class of 1955, Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1956 - 1958 in Fort Lee, VA and in the U.S. Army Reserves until honorably discharged in 1962.
Following his Army service, Robert held art director roles at various small ad agencies in Detroit, MI, including Transportation Advertising. He began at Howard Swink Advertising in Marion, OH in 1962, which merged to become Fahlgren & Swink in 1985 with offices in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Marion, OH; Atlanta, GA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Greensboro, NC. In 1988 they became part of Interpublic Group. He rose from Art Director to EVP Creative/Secretary of Corp., and retired as President of the Greensboro, NC, office in 1991.
Robert was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Chesapeake, VA, Marion Country Club and Marion Ohio Arts Council in Marion, OH, Cardinal Country Club in Greensboro, NC, and the Broad Bay Country Club in Virginia Beach, VA. He was a skilled painter and illustrator, avid golfer, student of automobile industry and history, war histories, and biographies. He was also a supporter of the arts and various charities, and generous to his family and friends. He enjoyed many friendships in Detroit, MI, Marion, OH, Greensboro, NC, and Hampton Roads, VA.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia (Smith); brothers Richard, David, John, and Thomas; sisters Alice (Brown), Marjorie (Andres), and Louise (Handley). Survivors include his two sons Christopher and Ryan Guirlinger; brother Austin; sister-in-law Eleanor (Galoczi); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held at St. Stephen Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Chesapeake, VA, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020. A reception will follow nearby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at
www.hollomon-brown.com.
