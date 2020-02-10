|
|
Robert G. Mathews
Cardington - Robert G. Mathews, age 85 of Cardington passed away on Friday morning, February 7, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 7, 1934 in Cardington to the late Guy and Helen (Peppard) Mathews.
Friends may call on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. in Cardington. The funeral service for Bob will be held on Friday in the Gompf Funeral Home at 10:30 AM with Pastor Paul Turner officiating. The burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by Jenkins-Vaughn American Legion Post #97.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to express a condolence to the Mathews family may do so by visiting
www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020