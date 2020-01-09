|
Robert Harrison
Robert Harrison, 92, formerly of Richwood, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon January 7, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.
He was born in Mount Sterling on Nov. 9, 1927 in the home of his late parents, Howard Clyde and Clara (Morrison) Harrison. He is also preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers, and his wife, Mary Lou Harrison in 2007, as well as a daughter, Brenda Laurette Harrison in 2017.
He was raised on a farm where he learned to care for animals and raise crops. He helped his father and siblings use horses to work ground and harvest crops.
He survived the Great Depression and recalled that his family always had enough to eat due to the animals, vegetables, and fruits that they raised and grew.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and was stationed as a hospital medic on the Island of Guam.
He served his full term in the Navy, then returned and worked for a short time in Columbus where he met Mary Lou Matlack. They married in the Claibourne United Methodist Church in August of 1950.
They lived on a dairy farm in Johnstown until November 1959 when they moved to a farm near Richwood. He raised sheep, hogs, and crops. He was a DeKalb Seed Corn dealer for many years. He also worked at the Marion Depot for several years and then at Scotts Lawn, and finally at Honda Manufacturing for over ten years as well as working his farm.
He participated in community social events and was a member of the KP lodge as well as being a Jackson Township Trustee.
He lost Mary Lou in 2007 but continued to manage care for his daughter, Brenda, who lived with him up until 2017.
Most recently he moved to Walnut Crossing Assisted Living in Marysville in 2018.
He is survived by three daughters, Beth (Scott) Keith, Kansas City, Missouri; Marty (Lynne Kirby) Harrison, Powell; Barbara (Pat Gordon) Harrison, Athens; grandchildren, Drew Keith, Kansas City, Mo.; Daniel Wasserman, Athens; Hannah (Sean) Stephenson, Pella, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Robert's family will officiate the service, Military Honors will be given by the Richwood Area Veterans and burial will follow in the Radnor Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at noon.
Memorial gifts may be made to Friedreichs Ataxia Research Alliance (www.curefa.org), 533 W. Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. To make a gift by phone, call 484-879-6160.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020