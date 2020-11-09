Robert I. Knaul
Marion - Robert I. Knaul, 82 of Marion passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Robert was born October 30, 1938 in Marion to the late Doug and Bertha (French) Knaul. He was married April 12, 1958 to Elizabeth "Betty" (Simpkins) Knaul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Steve and Kenny.
Robert is also survived by sons Mike (Pennie) Knaul of Marysville, Brian Scott (DeMerrill) Knaul of Florida, and David (Betty) Knaul of California; 10 grandchildren Jeremy, Kacy, Torey, Jason, Ryan, McKinzie, David, Amanda, Allison, and Adam; numerous great grandchildren; and siblings John, Daisy, Janis, Jane, Rodger, and Jan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert lived his entire life and graduated from Marion Harding H.S. in 1956. He worked for nearly 25 years at Marion Power Shovel and had a motorcycle shop for 20 years. Robert enjoyed racing motorcycles, golfing, and fishing. He also rode on the Marion Bike Trails (Tall Grass Trails) every day for several years.
At Robert's request there will be no formal services. The family suggests memorials be made to the Marion Parks District for the Tall Grass Trails. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.cremationservicesofohio.com