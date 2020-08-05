Robert James Elliott
Tampa - The Reverend Robert James Elliott, 95, Tampa, Florida, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 2, 2020. Born December 8,1924, Coshocton, Ohio. Son of Pearl (Banahan) and Frank Elliott, brother of George and John Elliott, and step-sister Anne Larr, all deceased. Graduate of Coshocton High School, Coshocton, Ohio, Muskingum College, New Concord, Ohio, and Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio. He served in the Navy aboard the Bunker Hill in the Pacific theater in World War II as a radar operator then worked at the Buckeye Clothing Store in Coshocton, Ohio before attending college and seminary to be an Episcopal priest. He was ordained to the priesthood December 23, 1956. Robert served parishes in Galion and Marion, Ohio, was Chief Chaplain at Toledo State Mental Hospital, then St. Mark's Church in Cleveland, Ohio where he retired due to macular degeneration. Having trained with the National Interim Ministry he served seven parishes as an Interim priest. After moving to Tampa, he was on staff at St. John's Episcopal Church until he retired on the 50th anniversary of his priesthood in 2006. Robert has thoroughly enjoyed sailing, reading, and traveling overseas. Robert is survived by his wife Janis, of 39 years, daughter Sidra Reeder and son-in-law Danny, and son Geoffrey Elliott and daughter-in-law Virginia. He has four grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at some future date. Memorial donations may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church. www.blountcurrymacdill.com