Rev. Robert "Bob" Jones
Marion - Rev. Robert "Bob" Jones, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his earthly home and was called to his heavenly home to be reunited with the love of his life, whom he had longed to be with since her passing. He was born in Marion, Ohio on July 24, 1931 to the late Spencer and Josephine (Matheny) Jones. On June 14, 1954 he married the love of his life; Lois J. Jones, in Marion and she preceded him in death on December 5, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio.
Rev. Jones is survived by two sons; John (Carol) Jones of Hobe Sound, FL. And Dan (Norma) Jones of Marion, OH., a daughter; Esther (Matt) Beam of Marion, OH., seven grandchildren; Brent, Brandon, Briann, Nathan, Aaron, Arica, & Josh, and ten great grandchildren; Zane, Gabrien, Nathan II, DaVina, Dylan, Noella, DaNita, Charity, Christopher, & Keegan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Lois, twin sons; Ronald Jay & Donald Ray Jones, a brother; Dallas Jones, and a sister; Della Mae Griffith.
For many years, Rev. Jones was employed with Landmark of Marion. He was the minister of the Euclid Avenue Mission, which he served faithfully for over 50 years, since establishing the church in 1965. If you knew Bob, chances are you were on his prayer list, which he knew from memory and consisted of around 2000 names. He prayed for everyone on this list daily, never missing a day in over 30 years, even when his health began failing. If you had the pleasure of meeting him, you always went away with something. Whether it be a peppermint or a butterscotch, a tract, or a piece of spiritual wisdom. A few things Bob truly enjoyed were reading his bible, singing hymns, listening to Christian radio station 91.9 WXMF, and playing dominoes.
The reverend also enjoyed visiting and ministering in many nursing homes where he faithfully went once or twice a week. During these visits, he received just as much help as he gave the residents. He was a blessing to his family and anyone who knew him. Bob leaves behind a legacy of true Godly examples. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 AM in the Euclid Avenue Mission with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bob's grandson; Pastor Aaron Jones will conduct the service. Donations may be made to the Euclid Avenue Mission or to WXMF 91.9 Christian Radio Station in Rev. Jones name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 30, 2019