Wintersville - Robert L. "Bob" Exley, 87, of Wintersville, Ohio passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio a son of the late Arlie William & Vira Flo Bigelow Exley. A former resident of Marion, Ohio, Bob served as Chief of Police from November 25, 1974 until July 21, 1984. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Preceding Bob in death were his wife Sharon Rose Wolf Exley and brother William Exley.

Bob is survived by his three sons, Eric L. (Virginia) Exley of Steubenville, Ohio, Aaron L. (Betty) Exley of Mena, Arkansas & Alan L. (Gayle) Exley of Concord, Ohio; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Friends may call at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, Ohio on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Pritts officiating.

Graveside committal 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Marion Cemetery, Marion, Ohio.

Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
