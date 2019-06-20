Robert L. "Bob" Michael



Marion - Robert L. "Bob" Michael, age 95, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Marion Manor with his loving family by his side.



On April 12, 1924, Bob was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, one of three children of the late Harold H. and Martha G. (Ware) Michael. He graduated from Linsly Military Institute, in Wheeling, West Virginia class of 1943. Immediately following, he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. He landed on Utah Beach shortly after D-Day. He served throughout England, France and Germany as an Aircraft Warning NCO in the 128th Anti- Aircraft Artillery Battalion, which was assigned to Patton's 3rd Army and earned several medals, including four bronze campaign stars; Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe.



Upon his honorable discharge, Bob returned home to Martins Ferry, and later met a young teacher, Lois Jean Finney, who caught his eye in the local newspaper and became the love of his life. They were married in the First Presbyterian Church of Martins Ferry, on July 28, 1951. They shared sixty seven wonderful years of marriage and lovingly raised two children, Tim and Marlys.



In 1963, Bob, Lois and family moved to Marion, Ohio, where he accepted a position with the State Auto Insurance Company as a claims adjustor. A man of faith, Bob was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where he served as an elder, trustee, youth advisor and as the Superintendent of their Sunday School for many years. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and was a former member of the Pleasant Lions Club. He was a member of Martins Ferry Masonic Lodge #486 and the Martins Ferry American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps.



Avid campers, Bob and Lois loved traveling all over the United States with their family and friends. For over 20 years, Bob and Lois were snowbirds, traveling south to Estero, Florida, for many winters.



Having a lifelong love of music, Bob especially enjoyed big band music and he still talked often about his younger days of playing the coronet. He also was a huge fan of THE Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. He had six dogs in his life that he spoiled, especially his most recent canine companion, his Boston Terrier "Missy". Bob never met a stranger and had a fun loving, good natured way of teasing his family and friends. He brought smiles and laughter everywhere he went.



Bob was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and his family will forever cherish the many memories they are blessed with.



Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Lois Jean Michael; two children: R. Timothy (Janet) Michael of Marion, and Marlys (Jeff) Beatty of Rock Hill, SC; eight grandchildren: Leah Michael, Robert "Bobby" Michael, Kara (Jacob) Michael-Schmitt, Ryan (Mor) Beatty, Erika (Craig) Derifield, Kara (Corey) Myers, Emily (John Sellers) Dietsch, and Kyle Dietsch; five great-grandchildren: Mason and Madeline Sellers, Liam Beatty, Carter Myers, and Jack Derifield, plus one on the way; a sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Pulay of St. Clairsville, OH; two brothers-in-law: James Holley of Holland, MI, Richard (Carole) Finney of Harrisville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Michael; and sister, Martha Lou Holley and an older brother George Harold who died in infancy.



His family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:30 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 11:30 am, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Family and friends are welcome to remain at the church for a fellowship meal in his memory. A private interment will be held at Marion Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd, Marion, OH 43302, the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302, , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to a .



On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the caring staff at Marion Manor, Joyce's Angels, and Kindred Hospice for their tender care of Bob.



Published in the Marion Star on June 20, 2019