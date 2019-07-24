|
Robert L. "Bob" Michael
Marion - Robert L. "Bob" Michael, age 95, of Marion, died June 16, 2019. His family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:30 am this Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 11:30 am, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Family and friends are welcome to remain at the church for a fellowship meal in his memory.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Bob's family. To read his full obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 24, 2019