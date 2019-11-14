|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Queen
Marion - Robert L. Queen, best known as "Bob" or "Uncle Bob", age 81, of Marion, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Marion General Hospital with his loving family by his side after a long battle with Alzheimers/Dementia.
On March 22, 1938, Bob was born in Philippi, West Virginia, the younger of two sons of the late Odbert S. "Papaw" and Edna (Poling) Queen. He graduated from Philippi High School in the class of 1956.
Bob graduated on Friday, he moved to Marion, Ohio on Saturday, and started working at the Marion Power Shovel on Monday. He accepted a supervisor job at the end of the year in 1956 at Eaton Corporation, where he would work for the rest of his forty two year career. He held several supervisory and managerial positions until his retirement in 1998. Bob's work ethic was beyond reproach.
A few years after moving to Marion, Bob was introduced by Berl Hilborn, to a young woman who would steal his heart, Carol Ann Hammond. Shortly thereafter, they were married on November 25, 1961. Together they shared fifty seven years of marriage and lovingly raised three boys: Randy, Dana, and Eric.
A man of faith, Bob was a member of the Grand Prairie Baptist Church, where he served in numerous roles over many years. Formerly, he was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Marion.
Very civic minded, one of Bob's proudest achievements came from the work he did with the Ridgedale Lions Club. He was a lifelong member and former president of the organization. Bob held many local and state level positions within the Lions International organization and was recognized with many awards and achievements throughout his time of service. In addition to the Lions Club, he was a 32nd degree Mason with the Marion Masonic Lodge #70, and he had been the past director of Junior Achievement in Marion in the 1970's.
In the moments when Bob wasn't serving his community, he would quickly head outdoors to hunt and fish. He especially loved bow hunting and taking his annual excursions to see what they could catch up in Canada and Michigan. Bob proudly passed his love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, with his sidekicks, his three boys. In his younger days, Bob enjoyed bowling and was the best soft tip dart thrower in Marion for years.
Bob was a charming and charismatic man who knew no strangers. You always knew his friendship was true and lasting. His dedication and loyalty was forever - without question.
He will be missed by his beloved wife, Carol Ann Queen; three sons: Randy (Susan) Queen, Dana (Anndalene) Queen, and Eric (Megan) Queen, all of Marion; nine grandchildren: Gail and Troy Queen, Kimberly, Jacob, Tyson, and Brandon Queen, and Ryan, Camden, and Madden Queen; three great-grandchildren: Nicolas, Benjamin, and Matthew; a brother, John Queen of Delaware; a special nephew who was like a brother to Bob, Sam Queen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Geraldine Queen.
His family will greet friends from 2 - 5 pm, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10:30 am on Monday, with Pastor Gene Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgedale Lions Club, 3103 Hillman Ford Rd., Morral, Ohio 43337.
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to the nurses and caregivers at Fairhaven Community and to the staff of Marion General Hospital on 2 South for the exceptional care they provided in his final days.
