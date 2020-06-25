Robert Lee "Bob" Grover
Marion - Robert Lee Grover, also known as "Bob" or "Bobby Lee", died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
On August 12, 1938, Bob was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of three sons of the late Orville "Pat" and Cleo (Eisey) Grover. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1956.
His father, Pat Grover, started the Power Manufacturing Company, Inc., in his garage by making brass bushings. Pat offered each of his three sons an opportunity to assist in the family business, and Jack, Bill and Bob all followed in their father's footsteps. Due to continued growth as a brass foundry and machine shop, they were forced to expand and moved to West Center Street. At one point they had grown to having forty five employees and were one of the leading suppliers of bushings to Marion Power Shovel. Bob served as their Secretary/Treasurer on the Power Manufacturing Company Board of Directors, until the successful sale of their business in November of 1992.
Back in the early 1960's, one trip to the grocery store in Marion would change Bob's life forever. While there, he met a young lady, Janet Seitter, who was doing a Dinner Bell demonstration. They struck up a conversation, and from there the rest is history. Shortly thereafter they were married on October 5, 1966, at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion. Together they have shared fifty three wonderful years of marriage.
Over the years, Bob had been a member of the Aladdin Shriners, A.A.S.R. Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA, A.A.S.R. Lodge Council Chapter Consistory, The Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio, and the Loyal Order of Moose.
With a love for boating, Bob spent as much time on the water as possible over the years. He and Janet spent many summer weekends at their condo on Catawba Island; fishing and boating with family and friends on his beloved SeaRay boats named "Mr. Brassy". Eventually retiring to Anna Maria Island, Florida, Bob could often be found on a local golf course with his golf buddies.
Bob was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. While still living in Marion, Bob was a proud season ticket holder of OSU football tickets for many years, creating amazing memories with his family and friends. If you knew Bob, you also knew that any mention of Buckeye football led to a full conversation and many opinions.
To say Bob was a perfectionist would be an understatement. He always had to make sure everything was right where it belonged. And when it came to his yard, if you couldn't mow perfectly straight lines, you were "fired".
Most important of all to Bob was his family, they were his proudest achievement. He also loved running a successful business with his brothers, while carrying on their father's legacy.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Janet Grover; five children: Debbie (Jeff) Good, Sherri Henderson, Stacee Miller, Kelee Shilling, and Robert Jeff Ledford; eleven grandchildren: Cory (Diana) Valentine, Adam Henderson, Josh (Shannon) Branstetter, Aaron Henderson, Jacob (Ashley Wolf) Miller, Jared Miller, Courtney Good, Sarah Shilling, Adam Shilling, Jake Ledford, Ethan Ledford; three great-grandchildren: Gabriella and Graeme Valentine and Harrison Bradley; and two nieces Denise Newell and Laurie Grover and his beloved dog Mikee.
Including his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack W. (Doris) Grover, and William T. "Bill" (Marjorie) Grover.
Services honoring Bob's life will held at 1 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his graveside in Marion Cemetery, with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to wear their favorite OSU attire to celebrate Bob's love for the Buckeyes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assocation, (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1).
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Tidwell Hospice Bradenton Florida and Allean's Loving Care Home Care Assistance, Inc., especially to their caregivers Sonia and Shawn.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer & Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Bob's family
