Robert LeeVerne Stout Sr.



New Holland - Robert LeeVerne Stout Sr., age 80, finished his earthly journey surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.



He was born April 6, 1940 in Marion, OH to the late Clifford Stout and Kathleen (Oldaker) Pierce. On April 9, 1964, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Martha Jane Cheney in Camden, SC. They spent 56 wonderful years together. He served 6 1/2 years in the U.S. Army. He worked at General Motors in Columbus, OH for 35 years before retiring. He was a long-time member at Grace Community Baptist Church in Washington Court House, OH.



In his younger years, he attended Harding High School in Marion, OH. He loved roller skating at Crystal Lake or Highway Rollerena, swimming and diving. He was an avid car fan and loved working on cars, woodworking, whittling, and mowing his yard. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and family.



Preceding him was his mother, father, stepfather, mother-in-law, father-in-law, 2 brother-in-laws, sister-in-law, and 2 great granddaughters.



Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife Marty (Tink), daughter Christy Clark, (his Little Baby Girl) married to Mark, Marion, Oh, sons Robert Stout Jr. married to Cheryl, Morrow, OH and Thomas Stout married to Nicole, Norwood, OH. He has 10 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren and 2 step great great grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Griffith; aunt Peggy Augenstein; nieces, Tammy, Cheryl and Rebekah; nephews, Mick and Steve, and many other family members and friends.



There will be no service at this time. Memorial service will be held at a later date.









