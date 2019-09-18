|
Robert Leighty Jr., 59, of Marion, died unexpectedly Thursday September 12, 2019 in Texas from results of a motorcycle accident. He was on his way home from his dream cross-country motorcycle trip that he had been planning his whole life.
He was born October 8, 1959 in Marion to the late Robert Sr. and Mary Catherine (Abbott) Leighty, he was also preceded in death by a brother: Danny Gubernath.
Robert was a perfectionist at heart. He was a talented mechanic, able to fix most anything. Robert loved "donating" his time at Throttle Up MotorSports in Marion. He also had a calling to the water; he enjoyed his time at Lake Erie. He also enjoyed car racing, whether it was drag racing or slot car. Robert was also a veteran of the Army.
Surviving is his family whom he loved immensely, his life-partner: Penny Leighty of Marion, children: James (Beth) Leighty of Fulton, Amanda (Kenneth) Helton of LaRue and Ashlee (Jessica) Leighty-Aldridge of Marion; Grandchildren: Dominic Leighty, Brook-Lynn Leighty, Devin Van Horne, Alexander Van Horne, Dealen Smith, Inndicia Smith, Hennasee Smith, Kaimin Damron, Mary Damron, Sabastian Helton and Christian Helton; Siblings: Albert "Bud" (Francene) Gubernath of Minnesota and Bobbie Jean (Steve) McKinniss of Marion; numerous nieces and nephews; Sister-in-law: Gigi Gubernath of Georgia and his "other kids", his prized dogs, Coke, Bullie and Lilbit.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday September 28, 2019, starting at 3:00 pm at the Sawyer-Ludwig Park, 1313 White Oaks Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 18, 2019