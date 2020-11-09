Robert 'Bob' Leroy Barrett
Marion - Robert Leroy Barrett, age 86, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born to the late Charles E. and Ethel G. (Granley) Barrett in Morral, on July 3, 1934.
A proud veteran, Robert served his country in the United States Army National Guard with his last duty assignment being HQ Company 6th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Robert proudly served during the Korean War (where he drove tanks) and could often be found sporting his Korean War Cap around town.
Robert graduated from Harding High School in 1953 and went on to work at Central Soya where he was a micro ingredient mixer until he retired in 1995.
In his free time, Robert enjoyed playing chess, bowling, painting, and most of all tending to his bonsai trees.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Barrett and David (Tammy) Barrett; grandchildren, Ian Barrett, Jason Douglass and Courtney Douglass; great grandchildren, Olivia Barrett and Sebastian Douglass; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 wonderful years, Donna Ruth (Russell) Barrett; brother, Gene Barrett and sister, Marilyn Sexton.
The family will hold private services for Robert.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Barrett family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.Snyderfuneralhomes.com
.