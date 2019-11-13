|
Robert Lewis Carwile
Marion - Robert Lewis Carwile, 83, of Marion completed his earthly journey to join his Lord Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky after a hard-fought battle with the effects of diabetes for an extended period of his life.
Bob was born October 17, 1936 in Marion and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Houser) Carwile, who preceded him in passing away. Upon his graduation from Marion Harding High School in 1954, he later served in the U.S. Army and was also employed by Marion Power Shovel and Fairfield Engineering as a machinist. He finished his career as Plant Manager at Kipco Inc. at Magnetic Springs.
On November 24, 1960, Bob married Elizabeth Ann Lichtenberger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marion. They celebrated nearly 57 years together before she departed to meet her Savior in October 2017.
It wasn't until his marriage that he found a new life in Christ and desired to start a family centered around the newly discovered biblical principles that guided him through the remainder of his time here. Together, Bob and Ann took great joy and left behind their legacy through the lives of their three surviving children, Teena (Darl) Snyder, Kirby, OH, Jeff (Patty) Carwile, Marion and Beth (Brent) Houdashelt, Marion. They also leave behind some of their greatest blessings they received through their six grandchildren, Joe & Jennie Snyder, Andrea & Evan Carwile and Jenna & Shayna Houdashelt.
Throughout much of his life, Bob's pleasure came through serving others. He loved lending a hand in any way that he was able, especially at Trinity Lutheran Church, then, later on at Marion First Church of the Nazarene. Wood and metalworking were not only his career but also his hobbies and he blessed many people with the products of his talents. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvests with family and friends. Most importantly, he was a great example of a devoted husband, loving father and a good friend.
Bob is also survived by sisters, Edith (Larry) Rife, Marion, Gloria Lucas, Marion and brothers, Donald (Donna) Carwile, Marion, Richard (Carolyn) Carwile, Vacaville, CA and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Kay Carwile, brothers James and Willard "Woody" Carwile, sister Ruth Powers, brothers-in law Gene Powers and Robert Lucas and sisters-in-law Mary Francis Carwile and Marilyn Carwile.
Bob's family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the countless people in the Marion community who had shown kindness over the past three years to this older man who was a double-amputee in an electric wheelchair. Whether it was to say hello, thank him for his military service, pay for a meal at a restaurant or to help him when he needed assistance, your kindness would always make his day.
Visitation will be held at The Marion First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W. Church St., Marion, Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11 am with a Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor Steve Estep officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's honor to the American Diabetes Association, Honor Flight Columbus or The Marion First Church of the Nazarene's Children and Youth Programs.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Bob's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019